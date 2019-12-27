Just In: Birnin Gwari District Head regains freedom after eight days in captivity

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kidnapped District Head of Birnin Gwari, Alhaji Yusuf Yahaya Abubakar has regained freedom after eight days in captivity.

Daily Trust gathered that the District Head escaped around 5:30 am on Thursday night at Sabon Birni village behind Kaduna international Airport.

‎He was kidnapped on December 8, 2019 alongside former Education Secretary Ibrahim Musa who was also released few days ago.

Our reporter who visited his house located in Kaduna reported that well wishers gathered to receive him at his residence.

“Yes it was God that saved me from them, I gave thanks to Allah this is all I can say,” he said.

It was gathered that the family paid N3.5m but his abductors held him until he escaped.

The Acting governor of Kaduna state, Aminua Shagali and the State Commissioner internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan also visited the victim and assured him that the government is on top of the situation.

