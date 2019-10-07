JUST IN: Bauchi governorship: Tribunal upholds Bala Muhammed’s election

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bauchi state Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal on Monday upheld the election of Bala Muhammed as the duly elected governor of Bauchi state.

The petition was filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, the immediate past Governor of Bauchi state Muhammed Abdullahi Abubakar, for over voting, gross malpractices and irregularities in Bauchi, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro LGAs of the state.

Abubakar had asked the tribunal to declare him winner of the March 9, 2019 election which was concluded on March 23, 2019 during a supplementary election.

The petitioner also prayed the court, to in the alternative, nullified the election in 336 polling units in three local governments of Bauchi, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro LGAs against Bala Muhammed, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the election.

Delivering his judgement, the three-man panel led by Justice Salihu Shuaibu dismissed the petition in its entirety for failure of the petitioner to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.

