JUST IN: Bauchi governor reshuffles cabinet

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Muhammad has reshuffled his cabinet.

The state Commissioner of information and Communication Dr. Ladan Salihu, who disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Bauchi, said that the reshuffling was with immediate effect.

He said Nura Manu Soro, from Ministry of Finance, was moved to the Ministry of Youth and Sports while Umar Adamu from Ministry of Water resources is now to take charge of Ministry of Finance.

Barrister Jadauna Tula who was in charge of ministry of cooperatives will now head Ministry of Water resources.

Also, Usman Muhammad Saleh from Ministry of Youth and Sports is now to head Ministry of small and medium scale enterprises.

