JUST IN: Bandits set ablaze police vehicle in Kaduna

Suspected bandits ‎have attacked a police vehicle and set it ablaze along Kwanar Labi to Kwaru forest closed to Udawa village in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

The incident, according to sources, occurred around 11:00pm on Monday after a gun duel between the suspected bandits and the Police who were inside a White Hilux van (Escort) heading to Kaduna from Birnin Gwari.

The Birnin Gwari – Kaduna Highway has always come under constant attacks from bandits who are terrorising motorists plying that road by abducting and killing innocent travellers at will.

A source, among the vigilantes working along the routes, told our reporter that a policeman was injured during the attack while others ran into the forest.

“They (police) were travelling in the white escort ‎van at a place called Kwaru after Kwanar Labi closed to Udawa town when they came under attack.

“The bandits were set to be in large number. One policeman sustained injuries while the rest escaped into the bush. No life was lost in the attack as only the van was set ablaze by the bandits,” he said.

Another Birnin Gwari resident, who didn’t want his name mentioned for security reasons, told Daily Trust on phone that the van was completely burnt.

“I saw when the car was burning because I was travelling same day too but we couldn’t stop because the area where the incident happened was considered a danger zone,” he said.

When contacted, the Acting Police spokesman in the state, ASP Sulaiman Abubakar, said he will get the details and get back to our reporter but is yet to do so as at the time of filing this report.

