JUST IN: Bandits kill 15 in Katsina

By Habibu Umar Aminu, Katsina Published Date
gunmen

Fifteen persons were killed on Wednesday night when armed bandits attacked four villages in Kankara and Danmusa local government areas of Katsina state.

Locals said the bandits first attacked Unuwar Nagwande at about 4:30pm where they killed 4 persons before moving to Unguwar Rabo killing 9 and later attacked Gidan Daji killing 2 persons.

The villages are located within Kankara local government area.

Our reporter gathered that the bandits moved to Maidabino village in Danmusa local government at about 5:10pm, opening fire on residents attending the town’s market day.

Many people were feared maimed and injured, our reporter learnt.

As at the time of filing this report, residents of the area have evacuated the corpses and are on their way to the palace of the Emir of Katsina to protest against the unabated killings in their communities.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the state police command, SP Gambo Isah, said only eleven persons were killed in Kankara local government, adding that two were shot at Maidabino.

