JUST IN: Bandits kidnap 2 expatriates, 6 others in Niger

ADVERTISEMENT

Armed men have kidnapped two foreigners and six others in Shiroro local government area of Niger State.

The expatriates and their Nigerian counterparts were said to have been kidnapped in the early hours of Monday around Galadiman-Kogo community in the local government, Daily Trust learnt on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The affected persons were said to be working on Galadiman Kogo-Erena-Gurmana road when they were sized by armed men who storm the area on motorcycles. .

The latest incident is coming barely five days after bandits attacked communities in Shiroro and Rafi local government areas, killing 13 and displacing over 3, 000 inhabitants.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Daily Trust reports that the displaced persons are still in camps in Kuta Central Primary School, Guni Primary school both in Shiroro local government area and Kagara in Rafi Council.

Malam Suleiman Dauda Chukuba, the newly elected chairman of Shiroro Local Government Area told newsmen that the armed bandits invaded the community in the early hours of Monday and kidnapped the workers.

According to him, several communities in the local government were under siege by bandits with many killed, displaced and property destroyed.

He called on the state government to, as a matter of urgency, deploy security agencies to rescue the foreigners.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App