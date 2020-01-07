JUST IN: Bandits attack Kaduna community, kill two

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected bandits have attacked Bana village, close to Buruku town in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing two persons.

Residents also feared that the attackers might have abducted many people from the village.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust gathered that the incident happened on Monday morning but due to network problem, the people couldn’t reach out to authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

A vigilante member, who doesn’t want his name mentioned, told Daily Trust that when they arrived the village, most of the villagers have fled the area.

“The bandits arrived the area on motorcycles and attacked a community called Bana, closed to Buruku town. Two people were killed and many more were feared to have been abducted,” he said.

He added that most of the villagers who fled are now living in Buruku town.

‎The State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, did not pick his calls or reply a text message sent to him, seeking clarification on the issue.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App