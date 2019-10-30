Breaking News
JUST IN: ASUU gives condition for joining IPPIS

By Habibu Umar Aminu, Katsina Published Date
The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU
The Academic Staff Union of Universities

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said it will only join the Federal government Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information system (IPPIS) if acts establishing universities were amended by the National Assembly.

Other conditions include addressing all grey areas with regards to sabbatical, external examiners, external assessors and earned academic allowances as well as capturing the appropriate retiring ages of workers in the university.

The Sokoto zonal chairman of the association, Dr. Jamilu shehu, at the end of the association’s meeting held at Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, said IPPIS lacked constitutional backing, adding that it was not supported by any act of the national assembly.

According to him, the association was bothered that IPPIS violates the provisions of the Establishment Act of all federal universities, insisting that attempt to forcefully enrol staff of universities in the IPPIS was not only an illegality but also violates university autonomy.

“More so, contrary to the law expressly backing the governing councils of each federal university to exercise full control over the finances of the universities, IPPIS lacks constitutional backing, neither is it supported by any Act of the national assembly” he said.

He said: “ASUU is determined to oppose any policy that is aimed at thwarting the educational advancement of the country. If government insists on stopping the salaries of the university staff for not joining IPPIS, the Union’s policy of ‘No Pay, No Work’ will definitely be implemented”.

