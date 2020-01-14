JUST IN: Arteta set to lure Manchester City star to Arsenal

  1. Home
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is interested in signing Manchester City defender John Stones, according to The Sun.

The England international is open to a move away from Etihad Stadium, even if it’s only on an initial loan deal.

Arteta is hoping to reunite with Stones after coaching him for three years at City, and Pep Guardiola may be willing to sanction his departure.

Injury to Calum Chambers has forced Arsenal into the transfer market for an immediate replacement.

However, the bosses are not willing to splash the cash this January having spent a lot in the summer.

