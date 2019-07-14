  1. Home
  JUST IN: Army begins investigation on soldiers who robbed VIP
JUST IN: Army begins investigation on soldiers who robbed VIP

By Rakiya A. Muhammad, Sokoto
Nigeria-army-headquarters
The Nigerian Army on  Sunday  said investigation had commenced into the case involving some soldiers who were detailed on escort duty from Sokoto to Kaduna for a VIP whom they allegedly robbed.
The soldiers were noted as  Cpl Gabriel Oluwaniyi, Cpl Mohammed Aminu, LCpl Commander Haruna, LCpl Oluji Joshua, and LCpl Hayatudeen.
They were said to be members of Operation Harbin Kunama III Sokoto.
The spokesman of 8 Division Nigerian Army, Sokoto, Lieutenant Audu Arigu, who confirmed this on Sunday, said “the wanted soldiers were detailed for legitimate escort duty for a VIP. However, they choose to rob the VIP. “
He added: “Investigation has commenced to unravel the circumstances and whereabouts of the soldiers.”
Arigu also promised to  update journalists on the matter.

