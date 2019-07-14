JUST IN: Army begins investigation on soldiers who robbed VIP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Army on Sunday said investigation had commenced into the case involving some soldiers who were detailed on escort duty from Sokoto to Kaduna for a VIP whom they allegedly robbed.

The soldiers were noted as Cpl Gabriel Oluwaniyi, Cpl Mohammed Aminu, LCpl Commander Haruna, LCpl Oluji Joshua, and LCpl Hayatudeen.

They were said to be members of Operation Harbin Kunama III Sokoto.

The spokesman of 8 Division Nigerian Army, Sokoto, Lieutenant Audu Arigu, who confirmed this on Sunday, said “the wanted soldiers were detailed for legitimate escort duty for a VIP. However, they choose to rob the VIP. “

He added: “Investigation has commenced to unravel the circumstances and whereabouts of the soldiers.”

Arigu also promised to update journalists on the matter.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App