JUST IN: Armed robbers attack Khadi, kidnap driver in Kogi

ADVERTISEMENT

Men suspected to be armed robbers, on Sunday, shot a Khadi of Kogi State Sharia Court of Appeal, Bala Muhammed.

Daily Trust learnt, on Monday, that the Khadi was attacked along Okene-Lokoja road while on his way to attend Ajanah Basketball championship competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was gathered that his driver was kidnapped in the attack which happened at about 4pm on the fateful day.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

An eye witness said the Khadi’s vehicle was forced to a stop at gunpoint just before Itakpe by the armed men who shot him in one of his arms.

The sources further disclosed that, after the shooting, they robbed him of his belonging, kidnapped his driver and escaped into the bush.

It was also gathered that after the operation, the Khadi was taken to Okene general hospital for treatment before he was later brought back to Lokoja.

Daily Trust reports that there have been rising incidents of robbery and kidnapping along the ever busy Okene-Lokoja-Abuja highway lately.

Just before Christmas, some passengers travelling along the road were robbed with some kidnapped by armed men.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App