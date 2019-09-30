JUST IN: Armed men kidnap university professor, kill brother

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen have kidnapped a lecturer with Moddibo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH) Yola, Professor Adamu Zata after killing his brother.

Family sources revealed that the kidnappers stormed the professor’s house, located in Girei on the outskirts of Yola, and took him forcefully after opening fire on his brother, Sheda Zara, a veterinary doctor.

The deceased, who was on a visit to his brother’s house, was shot dead after he heard strange movement and rushed out of his room to find out what was happening.

This is the second time Zata was kidnapped from his house. In October last year, his family reportedly paid N2 million ransom to secure his release from a kidnap gang.

The spokesman for Adamawa State Police Command, Sulaiman Nguroje, a deputy superintendent, confirmed the story, saying the attackers broke into the house at around 2 am.

He said the remains of the 49-year-old doctor had been deposited at the Specialists Hospital Yola while the Police had commenced investigation.

