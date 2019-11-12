JUST IN: Appeal Court affirms Sule as Nasarawa governor

ADVERTISEMENT

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Makurdi, on Tuesday affirmed Engr. Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of Nasarawa state.

The court during its sitting also dismissed in its entirety the appeal filed by the People Democratic Party (PDP) and its gubernatorial candidate in the March 9 election, Mr. Emmanuel David Ombugadu.

The court added that it upheld the judgement of the election petitions tribunal which also confirmed the declaration of Abdullahi Sule as Nasarawa governor by INEC.

