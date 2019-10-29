Breaking News
BREAKING: Appeal Court sacks APC Rep, orders fresh election in Sokoto
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. JUST IN: Appeal court affirms Abba Moro’s election
ADVERTISEMENT

JUST IN: Appeal court affirms Abba Moro’s election

By Hope Abah Emmanuel, Makurdi Published Date
A former Minister of Interior, Comrade Abba Moro of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)
Senator Abba Moro

The Court of Appeal in Makurdi Judicial Division, on Tuesday, affirmed the election of Comrade Abba Moro as the Senator representing Benue South Senatorial district.

Presiding Judge, Justice Jumai Sankey, upheld the earlier judgment of the National/State Election Petition Tribunal, which ruled in favour of Moro, who was dragged to the court by his opponent, Chief Stephen Lawani of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Sankey dismissed the appeal in favour of Moro of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on grounds that it was an academic exercise.

The appeal court therefore, awarded the sum of N200, 000 against the appellants.

Our correspondent reports that the tribunal, headed by Justice A A Adeleye, had earlier in September dismissed the petition against Moro on all grounds, stressing that the petitioners failed completely to prove their case against reasonable doubts.

The tribunal held that most of the evidence presented by the petitioners were based on “hear say” which was not tenable in law.

Adeleye also averred that the petitioner and his party, APC, equally failed to prove allegation of electoral fraud as all witnesses could not establish non compliance with electoral regulations.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.