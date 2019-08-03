Breaking News
JUST IN: APC’s Yackson wins Plateau by-election

By Bashir Liman, Jos Published Date

The candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Yakubu Yackson has won the Pengana (Bassa 1) Plateau State Constituency by-election with 9, 222 votes.

Yackson defeated his closest rival, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Yakubu Busa-buji, who scored a total number of 7, 083.

Daily Trust reports that Pengana (Bassa 1) constituency has seven Registration Areas, comprising of 60 polling units and 127 voting points.

The Collation and Returning Officer of the election, Prof Noel Wanang of Department of Pharmacology, University of Jos, declared APC’s Yackson the winner on Saturday at the collation centre of the election, Government College Jingre, Bassa local government.

Four political parties – APC, GPN, NCP and PDP participated in the election.

