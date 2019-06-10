JUST IN: APC in high level meeting with NASS members

ADVERTISEMENT

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently holding a high level meeting with its federal lawmakers-elect ahead of tomorrow’s inauguration of the National Assembly.

The meeting being attended by the party’s governors and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Gida Mustapha, is being presided over by the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Though the agenda of the meeting is not known yet, Daily Trust learnt that the need to ensure seamless compliance with the decision of the party on the choice of Senator Ahmed Lawan, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Muhammed Idris Wase as Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Deputy Speaker respectively made meeting necessary.

The meeting was also expected to finalize on the remaining Principal Officers for the two chambers, including the positions of Senate Leader, Deputy Senate Leader, Senate Chief Whip, Deputy Senate Chief Whip, House Leader, Deputy House Leader, House Whip, and Deputy House Whip.

