  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. JUST IN: APC in high level meeting with NASS members
ADVERTISEMENT

JUST IN: APC in high level meeting with NASS members

By Muideen Olaniyi Published Date

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently holding a high level meeting with its federal lawmakers-elect ahead of tomorrow’s inauguration of the National Assembly.

The meeting being attended by the party’s governors and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Gida Mustapha, is being presided over by the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the agenda of the meeting is not known yet, Daily Trust learnt that the need to ensure seamless compliance with the decision of the party on the choice of Senator Ahmed Lawan, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Muhammed Idris Wase as Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Deputy Speaker respectively made meeting necessary.

The meeting was also expected to finalize on the remaining Principal Officers for the two chambers, including the positions of Senate Leader, Deputy Senate Leader, Senate Chief Whip, Deputy Senate Chief Whip, House Leader, Deputy House Leader, House Whip, and Deputy House Whip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.