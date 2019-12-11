Breaking News
JUST IN: Anthony Joshua to present boxing titles to Buhari

By Muideen Olaniyi Published Date
Anthony Joshua

The Minister of Youth and Sport, Sunday Dare, says Nigerian-born boxer Anthony Joshua will present his belts to President Muhammadu Buhari soon.

The minister announced this on Wednesday while addressing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The minister did not however, disclose the date the presentation will hold.

Joshua, last weekend, reclaimed the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO belts he lost to his Mexican-American opponent, Andy Ruiz Jr, in New York in June.

