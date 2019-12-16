JUST IN: Another Catholic priest abducted in Delta

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected herdsmen have reportedly kidnapped the Parish Priest of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Issele-Mkpitime in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Rev. Fr. Samuel Agwameseh, according to sources, was abducted along Onicha-Olona/Issele-Mkpitime road in the council area.

According to the source, the kidnappers have established contact and are demanding N20 million ransom to free the Priest.

Daily Trust learnt the priest was returning from Onicha-Olona where he went to produce last Sunday’s Church bulletin for his parish, before being ambushed and taken into captivity by the suspected Fulani herdsmen.

A source told our correspondent that the gunmen had threatened to kill the priest if the N20 million ransom was not paid, adding that the police have recovered the priest’s vehicle and other personal belongings.

Confirming the incident, Director of Social Communication, Catholic Diocese of Issele-Uku, Rev. Fr Charles Uganwa, said the hoodlums were talking with some of the Church parishioners.

Agwameseh however, said the Catholic church does not pay ransom for their abducted Priest, pleading with the abductors to release the Clergy unconditionally for the sake of God. He added that the church does not have money for the payment of ransom.

Efforts were still being made to reach the Police authorities in the state for comment on the matter as at press time.

