JUST IN: Anambra 2021: PDP chair assures of transparent primaries

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra state, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, has assured members that the party’s primaries for the 2021 governorship election would be free, fair and transparent.

Nwobu gave the hint on Sunday at the PDP South East Interactive/Stakeholders’ meetings held in Anambra with the theme: “Putting Anambra State Back into the Political Track of the South East”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the party under his watch will conduct credible primaries to select the best candidate for the 2021 governorship election in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

“I want primaries that will be transparent, free, fair and pleasing to every aspirant. We need transparent primaries so that any person that wins, other will key behind the candidate. Time has gone when individual claims ownership of the party. Today, PDP belong to everybody.

“Under my watch, the party will not be opened to merchandising, where the highest bidder wins primaries,” he said.

According to him, PDP can only get back to the State House in 2021, if the primaries are conducted credibly and transparently.

He said the feat accomplished by PDP in 1999 must be replicated in 2021, as the party is re-strategizing to win the state.

“Today, PDP has more members in the Senate, more members in House Representatives and had made much inroads in the state’s House of Assembly,” he noted.

He called on every party member to be faithful to party in one spirit towards winning the state.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App