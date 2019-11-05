JUST IN: Akwa Ibom university sacks 8 lecturers for sexual harassment

ADVERTISEMENT

The Akwa Ibom State University has terminated the appointment of eight lecturers for sexually harassing some female students.

Speaking on Tuesday in Ikot Akpaden, Mkpat Enin local government area, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Eno Ibanga, said the lecturers were sacked for sexually harassing some female students and for extortion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof Ibanga stated that some of the cases were in court, adding that 10 students involved in cultism were also caught by the management of the institution.

He said the students, who were caught at the junction of the main campus with a mini coffin, red clothe and axes, were on their way to an initiation ceremony.

He noted that the university was doing its best to instill sanity among lecturers and students, adding that such cases were thoroughly investigated by the management before disciplinary measures are carried out.

He said: “The appointment of 8 lecturers have been terminated by the university bordering on sexual harassment and extortion.

“Some of the cases are still in court. I swore to run an institution that can stand the test of time. We are doing the best to bring sanity to the institution,”.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App