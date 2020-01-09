JUST IN: Air Peace begins Abuja-Warri flights

ADVERTISEMENT

Air Peace has commenced Abuja-Warri-Abuja flights in line with the airline’s promise to connect many Nigerian cities.

The airline’s Corporate Communications Executive, Stanley Olisa, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, revealed that the new connection would be operated daily, saying Air Peace had provided a direct connectivity between the two destinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the airline kicked-off the new connection in response to requests from Nigerians asking for flight connections between both cities.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

“Air Peace is determined to interconnect every part of Nigeria. It is our own way of uniting our nation and promoting healthy socio-economic exchanges between different cities”, he affirmed.

Olisa stated that the airline had a new local and international routes in the offing, including Ilorin, Makurdi, Ibadan, Congo DRC, Congo Brazzaville, Douala and Johannesburg.

He asserted that the airline has a ‘no-city-left-behind’ initiative which is driving its rapid route expansion.

The spokesperson restated the airline’s commitment to providing its customers with best-in-class flight experience, adding that some of its planned routes will be activated in the first half of 2020.

It can be recalled that Air Peace, just in December 2019, announced that it will begin flights into Ibadan from Kano, Owerri and Abuja.

Related

ADVERTISEMENT Surulere man reveals New Herbal Solution That Reverses Weak Erection and Helps Last Up to 48 Minutes in Bed With No Side Effects

Download Daily Trust News App