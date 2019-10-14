Breaking News
JUST IN: Aguiyi Ironsi’s son dies at 54
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JUST IN: Aguiyi Ironsi’s son dies at 54
ADVERTISEMENT

JUST IN: Aguiyi Ironsi’s son dies at 54

By John Chuks Azu Published Date

The second son of former Head of State, General Johnson Thomas Aguiyi Ironsi, John Nnanyerem Aguiyi Ironsi has died at the age of 54.

Aguiyi Ironsi died at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Abia State, on Sunday, after a protracted illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

The head of the Ironsi family and former Minister of State for Defence, Thomas Aguiyi Ironsi, confirmed the death of the former US-based to Daily Trust on Monday.

John Aguiyi Ironsi, who was born on January 14, 1965, attended Government College, Umuahia, Abia State and College of Arts and Science, Zaria, Kaduna State.

He proceeded for further studies in the USA afterwards.

He returned briefly to Nigeria and held political positions as Special Adviser to two different governors of Abia State.

He is survived by his wife and daughter.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.