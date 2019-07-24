JUST IN: Adamu, Amaechi, Onu others arrive Senate for screening

ADVERTISEMENT

Some ministerial nominees, including Adamu Adamu, Rotimi Amaechi, Sunday Dare, among others have arrived the Senate for screening.

Others who are on ground are; George Akume, Mustapha Shehuri, Ogbonnaya Onu and Adeleke Mamora.

Eight out of the 43 nominees are expected to be screened today.

President Muhammadu Buhari had, on Monday, forwarded a list of ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

The list was read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan during Tuesday’s plenary.

Our correspondent reports that the screening is expected to commence soon.

