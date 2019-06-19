JUST IN: Adamawa Assembly gets principal officers

The Adamawa state House of Assembly on Wednesday appointed principal officers.

Announcing the new principal officers during a plenary session, the Speaker, Aminu Iya-Abbas, named Hamman Tukur Yettisuri (Jada/Mbulo) as Majority Leader.

Japhet Kefas (Gombi) emerged as Deputy Majority Leader, Ayuba Kwada (Michika) as Chief Whip and Andawa Donglock (Guyuk) as Deputy Chief Whip.

Others are Mohammed Mutawali (Girei) as Minority Leader, Abdullahi Umar (Toungo) as Deputy Minority Leader, Ibrahim Musa (Mayo Belwa) as Minority Whip and Shuaibu Musa (Mubi North) as Deputy Minority Whip.

