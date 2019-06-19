  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. JUST IN: Adamawa Assembly gets principal officers
ADVERTISEMENT

JUST IN: Adamawa Assembly gets principal officers

By Kabiru R. Anwar, Yola Published Date

The Adamawa state House of Assembly on Wednesday appointed principal officers.

Announcing the new principal officers during a plenary session, the Speaker, Aminu Iya-Abbas, named Hamman Tukur Yettisuri (Jada/Mbulo) as Majority Leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

Japhet Kefas (Gombi) emerged as Deputy Majority Leader, Ayuba Kwada (Michika) as Chief Whip and Andawa Donglock (Guyuk) as Deputy Chief Whip.

Others are Mohammed Mutawali (Girei) as Minority Leader, Abdullahi Umar (Toungo) as Deputy Minority Leader, Ibrahim Musa (Mayo Belwa) as Minority Whip and Shuaibu Musa (Mubi North) as Deputy  Minority Whip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.