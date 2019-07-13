JUST IN: Accident kills 5, injures 14 in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

An accident involving a commercial bus and an Iveco truck has claimed five lives while 14 others sustained injuries along Abeokuta – Ibadan expressway.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander, Clement Oladele, on Saturday, disclosed that the accident occurred at Odeda axis of the expressway.

Oladele disclosed that the accident involved two vehicles: a MAZDA BUS with registration number MUS367XU, conveying passengers and an IVECO TRUCK with no registration number.

“The suspected cause of the fatal crash was dangerous driving. The truck crushed the passengers inside the commuter bus and trapped them inside the bus”, he said.

He said the corpses have been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital Ijaye in Abeokuta, while the injured victims are receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), also in Abeokuta.

The Sector Commander cautioned drivers to desist from driving dangerously to avoid unnecessary road traffic crashes and urged passengers and the general public to report reckless drivers to the FRSC through the toll free number, 112.

