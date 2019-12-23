JUST IN: Accident claims 19 in Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

A ghastly accident has claimed 19 persons and injured several others along Funtua – Zaria road, Daily Trust reports.

The accident, which occurred immediately after Marabar Maska along the said road around 8pm on Sunday, involved three vehicles – a trailer tanker, a Volkswagen Sharon and a bus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eye witnesses said the truck driver lost control and fell on the Sharon vehicle filled with passengers before the third bus rammed into them.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“We counted 19 corpses, which were evacuated in police and road safety vehicles in about 9 trips, to Funtua hospital,” he said.

“There are About seven critically injured persons who were rushed to Funtua General hospital,” he added.

When contacted, the state Sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp, Ali Tanimu, said he was on his way to the scene and will get across with details as soon as possible.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App