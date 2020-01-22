JUST IN: ABU to announce new VC this evening

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governing Council of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria would on Wednesday evening (today) announce who will become the new Vice Chancellor of the university.

After the completion of the interview of contestants by the council, members are presently deliberating and may likely announce who will be the successor to the incumbent, Professor Ibrahim Garba.

With this development, the intrigues that shrouded the selection of the new helmsman of the university may come to an end today.

Our correspondent in Zaria is monitoring the development at the Arewa House, Kaduna where the interview took place and where the council members are presently deliberating.

