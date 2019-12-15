Abiodun’s commissioner – nominees’ list tears Ogun APC apart

ADVERTISEMENT

A list of 18 nominees for commissioner sent to Ogun legislature for screening and possible confirmation by Governor Dapo Abiodun has torn the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) apart in the state.

Daily Trust reports that the list sent to the legislature last Thursday, nearly seven months after Abiodun assumed office, has raised dust over the alleged sidelining of some political blocs in the appointment.

Some APC chieftains loyal to former Governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba on Sunday rejected the nominees’ list in its entirety, saying it does not represent Abiodun’s proclamation that “he will run all-inclusive government in Ogun State.”

The loyalists under the aegis of “Osoba Political Family”, viewed the governor’s “all inclusive” mantra, as a ploy to specifically ease out the political bloc from the current administration.”

The strongly worded statement jointly signed by 24 party chieftains, submitted that some individuals “who are conservatively greedy business men and hijackers of power” have succeeded in hijacking the soul of Abiodun – led administration.

However, the group called on the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, former Lagos Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to prevail on Abiodun to “do the needful and correct the imbalance perceived so far in Ogun State.”

The statement reads partly “Osoba Political Family has patiently observed the activities of these individuals who are conservatively greedy business men and hijackers of power who have succeeded in hijacking the soul of the present administration in Ogun State. These power manipulators were part of past government in Ogun State that people in their wisdom rejected but stealthily walked back into the realm of Government through the calm approach to governance by Prince Dapo Abiodun and are ready to wreck further havoc to the dreams and aspirations of the Progressives in the APC and the State who worked tirelessly for the emergence of the Governor.

” It is on record and we challenge any of the hijackers to contradict the fact that Our Leader, Akinrogun Olusegun Osoba, against all odds stood solidly by Prince Dapo Abiodun, from the point he decided to run for the office of The Governor and put his hard earned reputation and goodwill at stake to surety Prince Dapo Abiodun before Labour Unions and PMB. He allowed everything he has, including but not limited to his abode to be used for anything positive for the victory of Prince Dapo Abiodun at the polls. Chief Osoba to our knowledge, stood as guarantor for the person of Prince Dapo Abiodun being a perfect gentleman in many place including but not limited to Palaces of prominent traditional rulers in Ogun State, where the integrity of these power grabbers cannot open the doors talk less of putting their goodwill at stake.

“Chief Olusegun Osoba who is a renowned journalist, a progressive and astute politician who is known for his untainted integrity and always stand for what he believes in; he never looked back when the former Governor of Ogun State threatened fire and war against the aspirations of Prince Dapo Abiodun because he believed in the genuine intentions of Prince Dapo Abiodun to serve the people and turn around the fortune of the State for the best.

“We want to reiterate that APC is the party we belong to and we shall not vacate the party for any interloper and hyenas hovering around the Governor as it is now observed. It crystal clear now that they have moved to submerge the structure of the Party in the State, as they arrogate so much powers to themselves because they occupy the corridor of power. The Party shall sure outlive whatever manipulation they have perfected and the strong power and will of the Party to do the needful will surely reincarnate when the time of reckoning comes.

” It is necessary to remind these professional power manipulators and hijackers that Our Leader, Akinrogun Olusegun Osoba, has imbibed the spirit of contentment and perseverance in all the followers and we remain irrevocably committed to the success of this administration but we shall no longer fold our arms for the interest of our members who are progressive minded, qualified and loyal to both APC and Prince Dapo Abiodun, to be trampled upon under this administration.

“We also want to remind the Governor that the all inclusive government promised has not taken the Osoba Political family into consideration in the past and present appointments made, as there are loyal, distinguished, qualified and experienced persons in the Osoba Political Family that can contribute immensely to the actualisation of the upliftment of Ogun State to greater heights. Can we conveniently say that the power manipulators around Governor Dapo Abiodun perceive Osoba Political Family as an opposition or threat to their conservative style of doing things?

“We want to urge the Governor to live up to his words and personally do the needful to address the imbalance in the appointments now and appointments to be made later as we can boldly say that its not only the members of the group that presently dominates the ongoing appointments that worked for the success of the party at the poll but our Leader, Chief Olusegun Osoba, CON and all his followers worked assiduously and provided the leverage for the emergence of the mandate which we all enjoy through the victory of the party at the polls.

“It is important for Prince Dapo Abiodun to remember that sweat and blood shed by the members of this Political Family in order to serve the State should not be forgotten as God Almighty who used these people to actualise your dream and aspirations is on the throne observing all our deeds. The fear of God is the beginning of wisdom.

“We call on the National Chairman of Our great Party, All Progressive Party, APC, National leaders of the Party, South West Caucus Leaders including but not limited to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Akande, Chief Adeniyi Adebayo and other well meaning Nigerians to prevail on Prince Dapo Abiodun to do the needful and correct the imbalance perceived so far in Ogun State.

“We pray for God’s wisdom and discerning spirit for the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, in the herculean task of running the affairs of the State.”

