JUST IN: Abiodun names Chokor as Ogun new HoS, as Bisiriyu bows out

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Saturday appointed Mrs Amope Ajibola Chokor as the new Head of Service, replacing Engineer Lanre Bisiriyu who retired from the Civil Service on Friday.

Bisiriyu, alongside 11 Permanent Secretaries bowed out of the public service of the state yesterday, in an elaborate valedictory programme organised to mark their retirement from active service.

However, a statement issued on Saturday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin said Abiodun had named Chokor as the new HoS.

Until her appointment, Chokor, a Town Planner, was Permanent Secretary in the State Civil Service Commission.

The statement said the number one civil servant comes into her the position “with impeccable pedigree and service record.”

The new Hos hails from Imapa Quarters at Ota, in Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of the state.

“The Ogun State Government, under Governor Abiodun knows that TPL Chokor, who has proven over the years to understand the system, would put to use her vast knowledge in the management of the State Civil Service and also maintain the high standard that the service is known for,” the statement said.

The appointment takes immediate effect, it added.

