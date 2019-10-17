Breaking News
Buhari orders forensic audit of Niger/Delta commission
JUST IN: Abducted Kaduna Principal regains freedom

By Andrew Agbese, Kaduna Published Date
The Principal of Government Technical College, Kajuru in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State, Mr Francis Maji, who was abducted last week, has been released.

Our correspondent learnt that the Principal was released Wednesday evening and has returned to his house.

One of the teachers in the school, who lives close to the principal and had witnessed his abduction, told our correspondent that he learnt that ransom was paid before the Principal was released but could not confirm the amount.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna State, DSP Yakubu Sabo, when contacted, confirmed the release but did not give details on how he was freed.

