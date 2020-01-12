JUST IN: Abducted Customs officers released in Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

The two abducted Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) officials have regained freedom after four days in captivity.

The spokesman of the 17th Brigade, Nigerian Army based in Katsina, Capt Kayode Owolabi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Captain Owolabi said “the bandits after testing the might of the Nigerian military have unconditionally released the two Customs officers to HQ 17 Bde in the morning hours of today Sunday, 12 January, 2020”.

“Some armed bandit leaders who have sent messages through emissaries to the Acting General Officer Commanding, 8 Division Nigerian Army who oversees operations in Katsina and Zamfara states, have indicated readiness to embrace the peace without any conditions attached,” he said

He said “the military will continue to remain resolute to ensure complete disarming of bandits before considering the peace deal as earlier announced by the various governments in the North West.”

Meanwhile, Troops of the Operation Sharan Daji have continued with what the Commander calls ”Mop Up Ops” in order to clear all areas of bandit camps to ensure the release of all hostages.

