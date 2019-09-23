Breaking News
JUST IN: Abducted corps member rescued – Police

By Lami Sadiq, Jos Published Date
A joint operation by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), State Security Services and Operation Safe Haven on Monday rescued a corps member earlier abducted in the early hours of Monday in Jos, Plateau state.

The corps member, Igwebuike Amilia Nkechi, with registration number PL/19B/1423 was abducted on Monday at 4:30am at her abode around AA Garden Rukuba road in Jos and is said to be attached to the Jos North local government secretariat.

Security sources had earlier confirmed to Daily Trust that the abductors had demanded a ransom of N5 million for her safe release.

However, Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tyopev Terna, at 6:55pm told our correspondent that a joint operation by the three security agencies had led to the rescue of the corps member.

When asked if ransom was paid, DSP Terna said he was not aware of such, adding that details of the rescue operation was still sketchy.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Plateau state, through Jennifer Laha, also confirmed the release of the corps member.

