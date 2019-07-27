JUST IN: 9 LGs can’t pay salaries in Nasarawa, says Governor Sule

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has disclosed that 9 out of the 13 local government councils in the state cannot pay salaries on time due to financial shortfall in revenue.

He made the statement in Maraba-Gongon, Wamba Local Government area at the commissioning of 50-year-old Maraba- Gongon primary school, which has been upgraded to a model one, at the cost of N19 million.

He disclosed that: “9 out of the 13 Local Governments cannot pay salaries in time due to financial instability and revenue shortfall. That is why I am apologising over the delay in the payment of June salaries.”

According to him, “when local government chairmen seek for permission to use money allocated for capital project to pay salaries, I don’t permit them as I don’t touch their money, they shouldn’t break the law.”

Government Sule said he was among the first Governors to support local government autonomy as announced by the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit.

