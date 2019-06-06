Just in: 8th Senate officially closes business

ADVERTISEMENT

The 8th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Thursday officially closed all its legislative businesses after about six hours of valedictory session.

The 8th Senate was inaugurated on June 9, 2015 with Senators Bukola Saraki and Ike Ekweremadu emerging as Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

At their valedictory session, which commenced few minutes past 11.am on Thursday, over 50 of the 109 senators recounted their sojourn from 2015.

Most of the senators bemoaned the sour relationship that existed between the National Assembly and the Executive arm in the last four years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others also lamented the mace theft that took place in the Senate in April last year, blaming one of their colleagues for the incident.

Delivering his final speech as Senate President, Saraki, who spoke for about 30 minutes, said despite the challenges faced by the 8th Senate, it made modest achievements.

After his speech, the 8th Senate officially closed legislative business at exactly 5:05.pm.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App