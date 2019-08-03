JUST IN: £85m Harry Maguire arrives Manchester United for medical

ADVERTISEMENT

Harry Maguire has been seen arriving at Carrington for his medical.

The defender will complete a world record move for a defender when he joins United for £85m.

Leicester City and Manchester United finally agreed terms on a transfer yesterday as the deal is set to be wrapped up today.

Maguire has been keen to make the move and will team up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this week.

