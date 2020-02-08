JUST IN: 8 APC local council chairmen in Zamfara defect to PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight Local Government Council chairmen elected on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, on Saturday, announced their defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Local Government Council chairmen who joined the ruling PDP in Zamfara State are; the Birnin magaji local Government council chairman, Alh Muhammadu Umar; Maru Local Government Council chairman, Alh Salisu Isah Dangulbi; Bukkuyum Local Government Council Chairman, Alh Nasiru Zarumi Masamar mudi; and Anka Local Government Council Chairman, Alh Ahmed Balarabe Anka.

Others are; Kaura Namoda Local Government Council Chairman, Alh Lawali Abdullahi; Maradun Local Government Council Chairman, Alh Shehu Muhammad Faru; Bungudu Local Government Council Chairman, Alh Abdulaziz Ahmed Nahuche; and Tsafe Local Government Council Chairman, Alh Aminu mudi Tsafe.

The council Chairmen announced their defection shortly after a meeting with Governor Bello Muhammad Matawallen Maradun in Sokoto.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The Executive Chairman of Anka Local Government Council, Alh Ahmed Balarabe Anka, who briefed newsmen shortly after the meeting, said their decision to join the ruling PDP in Zamfara State was as a result of Governor Bello Muhammad’s leadership style in restoring peace and tranquility in all parts of the state within a short period of time.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

Alhaji Anka maintained that political stability, unity and peaceful coexistence witnessed during the first 100 days of the governor in Office was an indication of Matawalle’s leadership qualities.

The Council chairmen said they defected to the PDP-led administration alongside thousands of their supporters.

Receiving the council chairmen into the party, Governor Matawalle thanked them for their foresight in joining the ruling PDP in Zamfara State, pointing out that with this development, the party was moving stronger.

Governor Matawalle assured the council chairmen of equal treatment in the party.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App