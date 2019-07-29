Breaking News
Presidential tribunal: Buhari to open defence against Atiku on Tuesday
JUST IN: 7 persons die in Jigawa auto crash

By Aliyu M. Hamagam, Dutse Published Date
File photo

Seven persons died while nine others sustained injuries in a head-on collision involving two vehicles in Maigatari local government area of Jigawa State, Daily Trust gathered on Monday.

The driver of the Peugeot 206 car, with registration number TRN 948 AE, was reported to have lost control and collided with an oncoming Golf 3 car, with registration number FW 94 ABJ, in Kwalande village on Saturday.

It was gathered that the Peugeot car that was coming from Kano, heading to Mallam Madorin in Jigawa State, moved to the other lane after losing control and collided with the oncoming Golf car from Yobe State.

The injured, including the drivers of the two vehicles, were taken to General Hospital Gumel for medical attention.

The state police command spokesperson, SP Audu Jinjiri, confirmed the the accident, saying the bodies of the dead had been deposited at Gumel General Hospital.

