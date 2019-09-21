JUST IN: 650 pupils sacked as flood takes over school in Anambra

ADVERTISEMENT

Flood has taken over the entire school premises of Ezigbo Primary School in Okukwa village, Ameasea, Awka North local government area of Anambra State.

This has prevented over 650 students and their teachers from accessing their classrooms.

In an effort to remedy the situation, the school’s management made heaps of gravels few days ago to create pathways to the classes but only few could gain access to their classes for fear of being swallowed by the flood.

Speaking on the flood, the school Head mistress, Mrs. Leticia Umeadi, appealed to the Anambra state ministry of environment and other related agencies to come to their rescue to enable them have access to classrooms.

According to her, the flood had taken over the entire school and they are helpless.

“As I am talking to you now, the entire school documents have been affected by the flood”, she stated.

Some of the teachers, who could not speak openly to newsmen as a result of their civil servant status, called on the Lawmaker representing Awka North/South Federal Constituency, Hon. Sam Onwuaso and his counterpart in the state House Assembly, Hon. John Nwokoye, to come and fulfill part of their electoral promises to the school.

