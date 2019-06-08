JUST IN: 61 senators have endorsed Lawan for Senate President – Campaign Secretary

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 61 senators have so far endorsed Sen Ahmad Lawan as the Senate President for the incoming 9th Assembly.

Out of the 61 senators, 60 are of the ruling APC, while one is of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Ifeanyi Ubah.

At a press briefing in Abuja on Saturday, the secretary of the Lawan Campaign Council, Sen Jibrin Barau from Kano State, said only two of the APC Senators have not signed so far.

Though he did not mention the names, checks by our correspondent revealed that those that did not sign for Lawan are Sen Mohammed Ali Ndume, who is also a contender for the position, and Mohammed Ibrahim Bomai, who is said to be a close ally of Ndume.

Speaking at the occasion, Lawan said majority of PDP senators-elect were with him but that it was strategic not to mention their names.

“In the PDP, I can assure you that we have between 35 and 38 senators-elect supporting us,” he said.

