JUST IN: 6 Killed, 4 wounded in fresh attack in Jukun village

ADVERTISEMENT

Six people, including an elderly woman, were killed in a fresh attacks by suspected militia in Tsondi Wukari local government area of Taraba State.

Daily Trust’s findings revealed that the attackers invaded the village at dawn and shot several people.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was gathered that six persons were killed during the attack while several others got injured after being hit by bullets.

The attackers, it was learnt, had crossed from neighbouring Benue villages and rained bullets into the Jukun village.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many houses were also set ablaze and residents fled to Wukari town and other villages for safety.

Kente axis, where Tsondi village is located, had suffered series of attacks by suspected militia in the past one month, resulting in kidnapping of dozens of people and sacking of about 10 communities.

The attackers, Daily Trust gathered, were using gorilla warfare tactics by striking and running into the bush, mostly during the night and early morning.

Five persons were admitted at general hospital, Wukari for treatment of gun shots.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Taraba State command, DSP David Misal said he was not informed about the incident.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App