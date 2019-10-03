JUST IN: 5 bills scale first reading at Senate

Breaking News
The Nigerian Senate has referred five bills to its committees after scaling through first reading on the floor during plenary today.

This was disclosed in a statement by Ezrel Tabiowo, Special Assistant (Press) to President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan.

The bills are: Federal Polytechnic Kano Bill, sponsored by Senator Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano North); Deep offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract 2004 Act, sponsored by Senators Albert Akpan (PDP, Akwa-Ibom North East) and Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP, Anambra South).

Others are: City University of Technology Auchi (Est.) Bill, 2019, sponsored by Senator Francis Alimikhena (APC, Edo North); Flag and Coat of Arms Act 2019 bill, by Senator Olalekan Mustapha; and Federal University, Wukari Bill, 2019, sponsored by Senator Emmanuel Bwacha.

The statement said the bills were referred to the relevant committees by the President of the Senate for further legislative work.

