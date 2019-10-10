JUST IN: 40 escape death as luxurious bus catches fire in Anambra

ADVERTISEMENT

About 40 people on Thursday escaped death when a luxurious bus conveying them went up in flame along the Enugu-Onitsha expressway in Anambra state.

A witness said the bus belongs to a leading transport company in the country was conveying passengers from Enugu to Lagos when the incident happened.

According to the witness, the bus caught fire from an overheated tyre, which burst after the driver stopped around Igbariam junction to examine the bus.

The source who claimed to be a passenger in the bus said the driver stopped to find out which of the tyres was having problem, when it suddenly went up in flame that consumed the bus.

He however said that all passengers on board were able to disembarked from the bus, with their belongings before the inferno started without sustaining injuries.

According to the source, efforts by members of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other good-spirited individuals to put off the fire proved abortive.

“All the passengers escaped with their luggage from the vehicle and no life was lost.

“The incident caused a temporary commotion along the expressway, with private and commercial vehicles scampering to safety,” he said.

