JUST IN: 4 killed as two Edo communities fight over land

Four persons have allegedly been killed in Edo State as a result of a boundary dispute between two communities.

The land dispute, it was gathered, is between Itsukwi and Imiakabu communities in Etsako East local government area of the state.

It was gathered that both communities have been claiming ownership of the land for a while but the dispute snowballed into a crisis on Friday when youths of Imiakabu blocked the road from Okpella community to North Ibie, preventing motorists and passengers from taking the route.

Following the development, police were dispatched to the area to help maintain law and order but the youths opened fire on the policemen, injuring one officer, who was immediately taken to the hospital.

It was learnt that, on Saturday, a team of policemen was deployed to the area to effect arrest but the youths opened fire on them.

The policemen responded and in the process, four persons were allegedly killed, including a police officer while many others sustained injuries.

Daily Trust learnt that the crisis over the boundary dispute has been on for a very long time but it had never degenerated to a situation where lives are lost.

When contacted, the Public Relations officer of Police in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor, claimed no life was lost during the crisis.

He said a police officer was injured during the crisis and that the officer was receiving treatment at the intensive Care unit of Irua Specialist Hospital, Ekpoma.

The Police PRO said investigation was ongoing to arrest the perpetrators.

