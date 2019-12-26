JUST IN: 37-year-old man beats wife to death in Ogun State

ADVERTISEMENT

A 37-year-old man, Mutiu Sonola, has been arrested by operatives of Ogun State police command for beating his 34-year-old wife, Zainab shotayo, to death.

A Statement signed by the Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed that the suspect was arrested on Wednesday 25th of December 2019, following a report by the father of the deceased, who complained at Ibara division of the state’s command.

Oyeyemi said the father of the deceased reported that he was called on phone that his daughter was having a misunderstanding with her husband and that she had been beaten into coma by the husband.

“He stated further that he quickly dashed to the scene and took his daughter to the General hospital in Ijaye where the doctor confirmed her dead.

“As soon as the suspect realised that the victim is dead, he took to his heels.

“On the strength of the report, the DPO Ibara division, SP Dada Olusegun, mobilized his detectives and went after the suspect” he said.

He added that the suspect’s hiding place was eventually located and was promptly arrested.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the man is fond of beating the deceased at every slight provocation and that the incident of that fateful day was a very minor disagreement.

“The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at general hospital mortuary for autopsy,” he disclosed.

