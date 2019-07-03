  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JUST IN: 35 days after, Buhari begins reappointment of key aides
ADVERTISEMENT

JUST IN: 35 days after, Buhari begins reappointment of key aides

By Ismail Mudashir Published Date

After 35 days delay, President Muhammdu Buhari has commenced the reappointment of his key aides, Daily Trust reports.

Sworn-in for a second term on May 29, the president has left Nigerians guessing on the reappointment or otherwise of his key aides including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari and media aides.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our correspondent reports that on Wednesday, the reappointment of Mr. Sunday Aghaeze, as his Personal Assistant on Photography of the President was announced.

Quoting a letter said to be signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, Aghaeze’s reappointment was effective from May 29, this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aghaeze was first appointed for same position in 2016 by the president.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.