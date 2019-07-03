JUST IN: 35 days after, Buhari begins reappointment of key aides

ADVERTISEMENT

After 35 days delay, President Muhammdu Buhari has commenced the reappointment of his key aides, Daily Trust reports.

Sworn-in for a second term on May 29, the president has left Nigerians guessing on the reappointment or otherwise of his key aides including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari and media aides.

Our correspondent reports that on Wednesday, the reappointment of Mr. Sunday Aghaeze, as his Personal Assistant on Photography of the President was announced.

Quoting a letter said to be signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, Aghaeze’s reappointment was effective from May 29, this year.

Aghaeze was first appointed for same position in 2016 by the president.

