JUST IN: 320 Nigerians to return from South Africa tomorrow

By Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos Published Date
File photo: First batch of returnees from South Africa

The management of Air Peace has confirmed that it would evacuate the second batch of Nigerians from South Africa on Tuesday.

The airline said the flight is expected to arrive Lagos from OR Tambo International Airport at 7:00 pm Tuesday.

Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, who said that the flight would leave Nigeria after mid night on Tuesday and arrive South Africa in the morning but would depart South Africa mid day back to Lagos.

Onyema also disclosed that, out of over 600 Nigerians that are willing to come, 360 of them have been cleared for the evacuation.

He however, said the airline would airlift 320 in the second batch, which is the capacity of the aircraft, Boeing 777 deployed for the flight.

It was learnt that despite the peace moves by President Cyril Ramaphosa to apologise to African countries over the Xenophobic attacks in his country, many Nigerians were still willing to return home.

A source said many people were not certain of their safety in South Africa hence, their resolve to come home, taking advantage of the opportunity provided by Air Peace.

