JUST IN: 3 kidnapped women rescued in Katsina

The Police Command in Katsina has rescued three kidnapped women, the spokesman of the command, SP Gambo Isah has said.

Isah, in a statement, said; “today 23/12/2019 at about 06:00hrs, the Command succeeded in rescuing one Asma’u Siwidi, f, aged 28yrs of Dayi village, Malumfashi LGA of Katsina state, the wife of Siwidi Hassan, NUT Chairman Katsina state Chapter who was kidnapped from Dayi village on 22/12/2019.

“The Victim was rescued from her captors at Yantumaki Bush, Danmusa LGA of Katsina state by men of Operation Puff Adder led by Dpo Danmusa.

“Similarly, on the same date at about 00:30hrs, the Command also succeeded in rescuing the duo of one Hajiya Aisha Isiaka, f, aged 60 yrs and Hajiya Barira Isiaka, f, aged 65yrs all of Mai Kare village, Batsari LGA of Katsina state after a fierce gun duel with suspected bandits.”

Investigation is ongoing in all the cases, he added.

