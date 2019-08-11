JUST IN: 28 dead, 20 missing after Typhoon Lekima hits China

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 28 people were killed and 20 others are missing after Typhoon Lekima hit south-eastern China, state news agency Xinhua reported Sunday.

Most of the deaths occurred on Saturday in Yongia county in Zhejiang province, where torrential downpours triggered a landslide that blocked rivers, creating an artificial reservoir.

When it burst, masses of water flooded the village of Yantan.

The typhoon, which brought with it heavy rain, large waves and strong winds, prompted China’s weather bureau to originally issue a red alert – its highest warning – before later downgrading it to orange.

Some 1 million people in its path were forced to evacuate.

The weakened storm was moving northwards along the coast of Shandong province on Sunday. (dpa/NAN)

