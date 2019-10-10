JUST IN: 2020 Appropriation Bill passes second reading at House of Reps

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2020 Appropriation Bill presented by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly on Tuesday has passed its second reading at the House of Representatives.

Debate on the 2020 budget started on Wednesday and continued on Thursday, our reporter observed.

House leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa on Thursday moved a motion for the continuation of the debate during plenary at the Green Chamber.

After deliberations by the members, the House adjourns sitting to October 29th for the continuation of debate on the budget.

The House has promised to expedite action to ensure speedy passage of the 2020 budget, especially regarding the January-December financial cycle.

