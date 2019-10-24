JUST IN: 2 brothers among internet fraud suspects arrested in Ilorin

ADVERTISEMENT

Two brothers of the same parents, Tolu Ogundowole and Tosin Ogundowole, are among 10 internet fraud suspects arrested by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Office.

The suspects were arrested on Monday at Basin area of Ilorin following intelligence reports over their involvement in internet fraud and other fraud related offences.

The suspects are; Paul Chibuzor, David Daniels, Tolu Ogundowole, Tosin Ogundowole, Agwu Goodness, Olayiwola Azeez, Olamide Ijisesan, Chilaka Dickson, Abdullahi Abubakar and Temitope Bambo.

Items recovered from the suspects included charms, phones, laptops, fake currency among others.

The Suspects will soon be charged to Court according to the EFCC.

